Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Rawalpindi weather report: Will rain come to PAK's rescue on Day 5?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Rawalpindi weather report: Bangladesh are on course to seal a series-clinching 2-0 win against Pakistan, in the ongoing second Test match. On day 4, Zakir Hasan (31*) and Shadman Islam (9*) remained unbeaten as rain stopped play in the final session and Bangladesh needed 143 runs to win. According to weather.com, there is 100 percent chance of rain on Day 5.(AP)

After gaining only a 12-run lead in the first innings, Pakistan were bowled out for only 172 runs. Needing 185 runs to win, Bangladesh looked dominant and reached 42/0 in seven overs but rain came to the home side's rescue, supported by bad light as it became impossible for the match to continue.

The match will be decided on Day 5, but will rain once again play spoilsport and come to the home side's rescue in Rawalpindi?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 5 weather report

According to weather.com, there is 100 percent chance of rain on Day 5, and there is 83 percent chance of rain from the start time onwards. 3:00 PM local time onwards, the weather will get better and there is less than 10 percent chance of rain, which give Bangladesh fans some hope and enough time.

A draw will see Bangladesh get their first-ever series win vs Pakistan in Test cricket history. The opener was the first time Pakistan lost a Test match to Bangladesh.

In the first innings, Pakistan posted 274 in 85.1 overs, as Saim Ayub (58), Shan Masood (57) and Salman Ali Agha (54) registered half-centuries. Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miran took five wickets for the visitors. In response, Bangladesh reached 262 in 78.4 overs, with Liton Das slamming a battling century, hammering 138 off 228 balls. Meanwhile, Mehidy smacked 78 off 124 balls.

For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad bagged six wickets. In the second innings, Pakistan crumbled, with Salman Ali Agha remained unbeaten with a knock of 47* runs off 71 balls. Hasan Mahmud took five wickets for Bangladesh, and Nahid Rana picked four.