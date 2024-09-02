Abrar Ahmed's comical entry with Pakistan 8 down against Bangladesh leaves Shakib Al Hasan in splits

Bangladesh are on course to register an unprecedented series win against Pakistan, scoring 42 without a wicket at the end of the fourth day's play after Pakistan set a 185-run target in the second Test. The hosts were bowled out for a modest 172 runs in Rawalpindi, as Bangladesh now have a chance to create history on the final day of the Test. Shakib Al Hasan (L) couldn't suppress a laugh as he looked at Abrar Ahmed (X)

However, a moment during Pakistan's innings momentarily shifted the attention from the intense competition, as a humorous incident involving Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed went viral on social media platforms. As he came out to bat at No. 10, Abrar was seen sprinting to the crease in a bid to avoid being dismissed for 'timed out,' a scenario that had everyone, including Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, in stitches.

Watch:

Shakib's amusement was particularly notable given his own history with the 'timed out' rule. Just last year, during an ODI World Cup match in Delhi, Shakib famously became the first player in the history of international cricket to time out an opponent, sending Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews back to the pavilion for taking too long to take his strike.

Rain delays Bangladesh's pursuit for win

Bangladesh's pursuit of a historic Test series victory against Pakistan hit a roadblock as rain and bad light curtailed play early on Day 4. After young pacers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana dismantled Pakistan's batting lineus, Bangladesh's openers responded with a brisk 42-0 in just seven overs.

However, the weather intervened, leaving the visitors with 143 runs still required to secure what would be only their second-ever Test series win away from home.

The standout performance of the day came from 24-year-old Hasan Mahmud, who claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, finishing with impressive figures of 5-43 in just his second Test appearance. Fellow pacer, 21-year-old Nahid Rana, provided crucial support with a haul of 4-44, ensuring Pakistan couldn't extend their lead further.