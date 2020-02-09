Pakistan vs Bangladesh live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3 at Rawalpindi
PAK vs BAN first Test live score: Follow live score and updates of Pakistan and Bangladesh 1st Test match at Rawalpindi.cricket Updated: Feb 09, 2020 11:24 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score: Pakistan continued their domination in their first Test against Bangladesh, finishing Day 2 on 342/3 with a lead of 109 runs. Opener Shan Masood scored his third Test ton while Babar Azam was unbeaten on 143. He has Asad Shafiq on the other end, who scored 60 against a largely toothless Bangladesh attack at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Live score Pakistan vs Bangladesh:
