Pakistan vs Bangladesh live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3 at Rawalpindi

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 11:24 IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score: Pakistan continued their domination in their first Test against Bangladesh, finishing Day 2 on 342/3 with a lead of 109 runs. Opener Shan Masood scored his third Test ton while Babar Azam was unbeaten on 143. He has Asad Shafiq on the other end, who scored 60 against a largely toothless Bangladesh attack at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Live score Pakistan vs Bangladesh: