Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Pakistan look to keep unbeaten streak intact

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Pakistan will be aiming to go four wins in four when they take on Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12s game in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The Babar Azam-led side began the campaign on a high with a dominant 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India, which seemingly has set the tone for their campaign so far. Pakistan went on to beat New Zealand and Afghanistan and comfortably sit at the top of the table in Group 2. Namibia, meanwhile, had their dream run put to an end by Afghanistan in their last game. The side conceded a 62-run defeat to Mohammad Nabi's men and is currently fourth in the table.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON