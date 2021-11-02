Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Pakistan look to keep unbeaten streak intact
Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Pakistan will be aiming to go four wins in four when they take on Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12s game in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The Babar Azam-led side began the campaign on a high with a dominant 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India, which seemingly has set the tone for their campaign so far. Pakistan went on to beat New Zealand and Afghanistan and comfortably sit at the top of the table in Group 2. Namibia, meanwhile, had their dream run put to an end by Afghanistan in their last game. The side conceded a 62-run defeat to Mohammad Nabi's men and is currently fourth in the table.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 02, 2021 06:34 PM IST
A match for milestones
This would be Babar Azam's 200th T20. He only needs 37 more runs to go past Shoaib Malik and become Pakistan's second-highest T20I run-scorer.
Shaheen Afridi will also be playing in his 100th T20.
Nov 02, 2021 06:30 PM IST
First meeting between the two
Pakistan and Namibia have never met before in a T20I. Incidentally, the two teams have faced only once in international cricket – during the 2003 ODI World Cup.
On paper, Pakistan is a far superior team. Here's a brief form guide for the two sides in T20Is:
Pakistan: WWWWL
Namibia: LWWWL
Nov 02, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Pakistan's hunting ground
It has been over 9 years since Pakistan last conceded a defeat in Abu Dhabi. In this edition, however, this will be Pakistan's first match at the venue.
Given the conditions relatively have more support for the pacers, Pakistan remain prime contenders for a win and extending their unbeaten streak at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Nov 02, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Task cut out for Namibia
The first game of the day between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium saw pacers getting significant movement. If this remains the story for the night game as well, Namibia batters have their task cut out – remain more vigilant against Pakistan's pace-bowling trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali.
The trio has taken 14 off 21 wickets Pakistan have claimed in the 2021 T20 World Cup so far.
Nov 02, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Can Namibia punch above their weight?
Is it really a Cricket World Cup without an underdog story? Since their opening-game defeat against Sri Lanka in Round 1, Namibia went on a winning streak which only ended three games later against Afghanistan last week. The side pulled out upsets against The Netherlands and Ireland, before defeating Scotland in their first Super 12 game.
Despite a heavy loss to Afghanistan, Namibia are not yet out of contention for the semi-finals. It definitely seems far-fetched. But then, again – is it really a Cricket World Cup when Pakistan are not unpredictable?
Nov 02, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Pakistan flying high
Not many named Pakistan among the favourites for the T20 World Cup title eight days ago. Since then, Babar Azam's men have decimated India by 10 wickets, defeated Kane Williamson's New Zealand and edged past Afghanistan to go top of the table in Group 2.
If it hasn't been recalled already, the Pakistan team pulled out such dominant performances merely weeks after their head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down, and New Zealand and England pulled of their respective tours to the country.
Nov 02, 2021 05:40 PM IST
PAK vs NAM Live Score, Match 31
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 2021 T20 World Cup Match 31, Pakistan vs Namibia. Babar Azam's men will assure a berth in the semi-final with a victory tonight, while Namibia will aim to defy the odds.
