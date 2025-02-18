Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025: Head-to-head record as PAK face NZ to kick off tournament

The 2025 Champions Trophy starts off with hosts and defending champions Pakistan facing New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. These two sides faced each other just days earlier in the final of a tri-series tournament that ended up being a dry-run for this very event, having been held at the same venue as well. Judging by the form exhibited by the two sides in that match and that series overall, New Zealand can feel very good about their chances indeed.(AP)

Judging by the form exhibited by the two sides in that match and that series overall, New Zealand can feel very good about their chances indeed. Pakistan, on the other hand, have a few worries to deal with as one defeat in the Champions Trohy is enought for a side's chances of progression to plummet.

Head-to-head record between Pakistan and New Zealand in ODIs

Pakistan and New Zealand first faced off in ODI's in a bilateral standalone match on February 11, 1973. This was back when an ODI match could be anywhere between a 40 overs to 60 overs per side contest. In this case, each side batted 40 overs. New Zealand were first and were all out for 187 in 38.3 overs, with Mark Burgess top scoring with a 69-ball 47 and Sarfraz Nawaz taking four wickets. Pakistan were then all out for 165 and lost the match by 22 runs. While the legendary Richard Hadlee went wicketless, his brother Dale took four.

Over the years, the two sides have faced each other in 118 ODIs all in all. Pakistan have won 61 of those and New Zealand 53. Three matches yielded no result and one ended in an extraordinary tie. That game was the fourth ODI in Auckland on March 13, 1994. Gavin Larsen took four wickets as Pakistan were restricted to a score of 161/9. In reponse, New Zealand were all out for 161 with two balls to go in their innings, with Waqar Younis finishing with incredible figures of 6/30 in 9.4 overs.

Head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

The two sides have faced each other just three times in the Champions Trophy - in 2000, 2006 and 2009. New Zealand have won all three times, winning the first fixture by four wickets in Nairobi, Kenya, the second by 51 runs in Mohali, India and the third by five wickets in Johannesburg, South Africa.