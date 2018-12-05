Pakistan vs New Zealand, live cricket score, 3rd Test Day 3

Azhar Ali’s resolute half-century helped Pakistan reach 139-3 in reply to New Zealand’s 274 on day two of the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Azhar, who finished the day unbeaten on 62 off 169 balls, helped Pakistan recover from the loss of two early wickets to trail New Zealand by 135 runs with seven wickets remaining. Asad Shafiq was unbeaten on 26 after the pair shared an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 54 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 11:36 IST