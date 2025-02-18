Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Champions Trophy 2025: When and where to watch PAK vs NZ live on TV and online

Pakistan and New Zealand will get the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 underway on Wednesday, February 19, at the National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan and New Zealand are in Group ,A alongside India and Bangladesh. Both the teams recently played the Tri-Series final, and the BlackCapscame out on top. Champions Trophy 2025: Here are all the live-streaming details for the Group A match between Pakistan and New Zealand. (AP)

For Pakistan, Babar Azam will continue to open the batting. Pacer Haris Rauf has also recovered from his injury and is expected to feature in the playing XI.

New Zealand have been hit by several injuries as pacers Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears have been ruled out of the tournament, Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson have been included in the 15-member squad.

Pakistan are the defending champions of Champions Trophy and hence the pressure will firmly be on the hosts. Pakistan are hosting an ICC event after 29 years.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

Here are all the live streaming details for Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

Pakistan vs New Zealand Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played on Wednesday, February 19. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM.

Where will Pakistan vs New Zealand Group A match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Group A match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Which channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for Pakistan vs New Zealand Group A match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 be available?

Pakistan vs New Zealand, a Group A match in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.