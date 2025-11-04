Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch PAK vs SA live on TV and online

The Shaheen Shah Afridi era of captaincy will commence on Tuesday, November 4, when Pakistan takes on South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series. Recently, Shaheen replaced Mohammad Rizwan as the skipper, and it will be interesting to see how he leads the side and what approach he brings to the table. Babar Azam hit form in the third and final T20I, and his getting back among the runs augers well for the hosts. Pakistan will take on South Africa in the 1st ODI on Tuesday. (AFP)

It is worth noting that international cricket is returning to Faisalabad after a 17-year absence. The last fixture at the venue was the ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Speaking of the head-to-head record, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 87 times, with Pakistan winning 34 and South Africa emerging victorious in 52 encounters.

When it comes to ODIs played in Pakistan, both teams have won eight matches each out of the 16 played. The ODI leg is the final series to be played between Pakistan and South Africa. Earlier, the Test series ended in a 1-1 draw while the T20I series was won by Pakistan 2-1.

Squads:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wicketkeeper), Tony de Zorzi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke(captain), Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Sinethemba Qeshile, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa:

When will the 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa take place?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on Tuesday, November 4, at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa take place?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will take place at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.