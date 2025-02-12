Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: Rizwan and co in search of ideal combination in do-or-die clash vs Proteas

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: Mohammad Rizwan and Co. desperately look for a win against South Africa to book a ticket in the final of the Tri-series. The Pakistan team endured a 78-run defeat in the first ODI and failed to capitalise on several moments where they had the upper hand as they threw away the advantage easily, and New Zealand ended up stamping their authority and won the match comfortably. The bowling attack didn't look well equipped for a 50-over battle as they ran out of the gas early in the game, while they also need to sort out their batting line-up....Read More

The absence of Saim Ayub forced Pakistan to push Babar Azam as the opener, but the move backfired, and the team management needs to find out whether they still want to bet on the Fakhar Zaman-Babar Azam pair at the top or tweak it for this match to try another combination. Meanwhile, skipper Rizwan also looked sluggish during his stay in the middle with the bat, as he scored only three. The wicketkeeper had to take the onus on himself in the middle-order to stitch the innings together. He also needs to find solutions as the captain, as he let the game slip away easily during the New Zealand innings.

On the other hand, the defeat to New Zealand might not hurt South Africa much as they are without a majority of their Champions Trophy-bound stars. They handed out debut to four youngsters in the last match and opener Matthew Breetzke turned out to be a big positive for them. The young batter shattered the record for the highest individual score on their ODI debut with a 150-run knock. He broke the 47-year-old record held by West Indies' Desmond Haynes, who made 148 against Australia on his debut in 1978. South Africa lost the match despite posting a 300-plus total and will be hoping that some of the senior players will be able to put up a better show against the hosts.

South Africa were bolstered by the arrival of key players Heinrich Klassen, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch and Tony de Zorzi ahead of the crucial tri-series match against Pakistan.

They were playing in the recently concluded SA20, and SA can look forward to approaching this game with more confidence after going down against New Zealand in the previous match.

On the other hand, Pakistan included uncapped left-arm pacer Akif Javed as a replacement for the unfit Haris Rauf for the remaining matches of the series.