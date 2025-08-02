Pakistan vs South Africa, WCL 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs SA live on TV and online

Pakistan Champions will take on South Africa Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final on Saturday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Shahid Afridi-led Pakistan progressed directly to the final after the India Champions refused to play the semi-final against the arch-rival, keeping the national sentiments in mind. On the other hand, AB de Villiers' Proteas registered a thrilling win over South Africa to make their way to the summit clash. Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Streaming: Here are the details for the summit clash(Screengrab - FanCode)

AB de Villiers has been in fine form in the ongoing T20 tournament, which features some of the biggest names. The right-handed batter failed to get going in the semi-final, scoring just six runs. He hopes to stand up for his team in the all-important summit clash against Pakistan.

In the group stage, Pakistan Champions finished at the top of the table. The side made it to the final last year as well, but they came up short against India there.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal, Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq.

South Africa: Richard Levi, AB de Villiers(c), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Albie Morkel, Dane Vilas, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Sarel Erwee.

Here are all the details for Pakistan vs South Africa, WCL 2025 final:

When will the WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions be played?

The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions will be played on Saturday, August 2. The contest will begin at 9 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions be played?

The WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Which channels will broadcast the WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions?

The WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions?

The WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.