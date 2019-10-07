e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates

Pak vs Sl: Catch all the action of the second T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates(AP)
         

Toss update: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat in the second Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Lahore. Sri Lanka kept the same team which upset Pakistan, the world’s number one T20 team, in the first match by 67 runs on Saturday. Pakistan, who have never lost a T20 series in six attempts to Sri Lanka, brought in paceman Wahab Riaz and opener Fakhar Zaman in place of Iftikhar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Minod Bhanuka(w), Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 18:44 IST

tags
top news
‘Have cut 2,141 trees in Aarey’: Mumbai Metro tweets status on tree felling
‘Have cut 2,141 trees in Aarey’: Mumbai Metro tweets status on tree felling
Oct 07, 2019 19:38 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
Oct 07, 2019 17:58 IST
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Oct 07, 2019 16:55 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Oct 07, 2019 12:48 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket