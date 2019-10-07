Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:59 IST

Toss update: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat in the second Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Lahore. Sri Lanka kept the same team which upset Pakistan, the world’s number one T20 team, in the first match by 67 runs on Saturday. Pakistan, who have never lost a T20 series in six attempts to Sri Lanka, brought in paceman Wahab Riaz and opener Fakhar Zaman in place of Iftikhar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Minod Bhanuka(w), Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 18:44 IST