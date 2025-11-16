Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch PAK vs SL live on TV and online

Babar Azam, who finally ended his long-standing century drought in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, will look to continue with his form and march on when Pakistan take the field in the third and final ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Babar hit a ton after 807 days and 83 days as he played an unbeaten knock of 102, helping Pakistan chase down 289 to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Sunday. (AP)

Shaheen Shah Afridi was unavailable in the second ODI, and in his absence, Salman Ali Agha led the side. It would be interesting to see whether the Pakistan captain makes a comeback for the final ODI. Sri Lanka would be looking to avoid a series whitewash and show some fight, gaining a consolation win to end the proceedings on a high.

Earlier, the second and third ODIs between Pakistan and Sri Lanka were rescheduled because of the attack in Islamabad. The final match of the three-game series was earlier scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 15.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi(captain), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(captain), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamil Mishara, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details about the second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka:

When will the 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka take place?

The 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place on Sunday, November 16, at 3 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka take place?

The 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.