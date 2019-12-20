Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score, 2nd Test at Karachi
PAK vs SL: Follow live updates of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test at Karachi through our commentary and scorecard.cricket Updated: Dec 20, 2019 11:10 IST
Pakistan batted first but were bowled out for 191 courtesy a fine spell by Lahiru Kumara. Sri Lanka too were struggling when the day’s play ended and Day 2 could well define the course of the match.
Playing XIs
Pakistan - Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah
Sri Lanka - Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara