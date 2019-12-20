e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score, 2nd Test at Karachi

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score, 2nd Test at Karachi

PAK vs SL: Follow live updates of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test at Karachi through our commentary and scorecard.

Dec 20, 2019 11:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Follow live updates of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test at Karachi through our commentary and scorecard.
Follow live updates of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test at Karachi through our commentary and scorecard.
         

 

Pakistan batted first but were bowled out for 191 courtesy a fine spell by Lahiru Kumara. Sri Lanka too were struggling when the day’s play ended and Day 2 could well define the course of the match.

Playing XIs

Pakistan - Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka - Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara

