Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sarfaraz Ahmed completes unique ‘fifty’, joins MS Dhoni in elite list

Pakistan skipper Safaraz Ahmed added a new feather into his cap when he led his team out on the field against Sri Lanka in team’s third one-day international at National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. Sarfaraz became only the second wicket-keeper in history of the game to captain his side in 50 ODIs. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni tops the list as he performed the dual-duty for the ‘Men in Blue’ in 200 ODIs.

Dhoni won 110 matches as captain, lost 74 and five matches ended in a tie, while 11 matches ended as no result for India under the leadership of Dhoni. As for Sarfaraz, he has won 27 and lost 20 matches so far as captain of the side.

In Sarfaraz’s milestone match as captain, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the final game of the three-match series. Pakistan, leading 1-0 in the series, brought in opener Abid Ali for injured Imam-ul-Haq, while spinner Mohammad Nawaz replaced Imad Wasim from the line up which won the second match by 67 runs in Karachi on Monday.

For Sri Lanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Isuru Udana and Oshada Fernando made way for Minod Bhanuka, Lakshan Sandakan and Angelo Perera. Wicketkeeper batsman Bhanuka will make his one-day international debut.

The first ODI was rained off without a ball being bowled while the hosts won the second match comprehensively at the same venue. Chasing a big target of 306 in the second ODI, Sri Lanka lost half of their side at 28 and at one point, they were staring at registering their the lowest total in ODI cricket but Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka not only just steered the team’s score ahead but also gave a big scare to Pakistan by putting up 177 runs for the sixth wicket.

Shanaka and Jayasuriya’s efforts went in vain as the hosts bounced back with their wickets in the last 10 overs and dismissed the visitors at 238 to gain a 1-0 lead. Comeback man Usman Shinwari shone with the ball and took a fifer to lead Pakistan to a win. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan also scalped the crucial wickets of Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Earlier, a century from Babar Azam and a 54-run knock from Fakhar Zaman saw Pakistan register a big total of 305 on the board.

