e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sarfaraz Ahmed completes unique ‘fifty’, joins MS Dhoni in elite list

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: In Sarfaraz’s milestone match as captain, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the final game of the three-match series.

cricket Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.
File image of Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Pakistan skipper Safaraz Ahmed added a new feather into his cap when he led his team out on the field against Sri Lanka in team’s third one-day international at National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. Sarfaraz became only the second wicket-keeper in history of the game to captain his side in 50 ODIs. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni tops the list as he performed the dual-duty for the ‘Men in Blue’ in 200 ODIs.

Follow Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Updates

Dhoni won 110 matches as captain, lost 74 and five matches ended in a tie, while 11 matches ended as no result for India under the leadership of Dhoni. As for Sarfaraz, he has won 27 and lost 20 matches so far as captain of the side.

In Sarfaraz’s milestone match as captain, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the final game of the three-match series. Pakistan, leading 1-0 in the series, brought in opener Abid Ali for injured Imam-ul-Haq, while spinner Mohammad Nawaz replaced Imad Wasim from the line up which won the second match by 67 runs in Karachi on Monday.

For Sri Lanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Isuru Udana and Oshada Fernando made way for Minod Bhanuka, Lakshan Sandakan and Angelo Perera. Wicketkeeper batsman Bhanuka will make his one-day international debut.

The first ODI was rained off without a ball being bowled while the hosts won the second match comprehensively at the same venue. Chasing a big target of 306 in the second ODI, Sri Lanka lost half of their side at 28 and at one point, they were staring at registering their the lowest total in ODI cricket but Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka not only just steered the team’s score ahead but also gave a big scare to Pakistan by putting up 177 runs for the sixth wicket.

Also Read: Sarfaraz Ahmed does an MS Dhoni, twitter explodes

Shanaka and Jayasuriya’s efforts went in vain as the hosts bounced back with their wickets in the last 10 overs and dismissed the visitors at 238 to gain a 1-0 lead. Comeback man Usman Shinwari shone with the ball and took a fifer to lead Pakistan to a win. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan also scalped the crucial wickets of Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Earlier, a century from Babar Azam and a 54-run knock from Fakhar Zaman saw Pakistan register a big total of 305 on the board.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 16:04 IST

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket