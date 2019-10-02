Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed does an MS Dhoni in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, twitter explodes

cricket

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed drew comparisons with India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni during the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at Karachi. Chasing a big target of 306 in the second ODI against Pakistan in Karachi, Sri Lanka lost half of their side at 28 and for once, they were staring at registering their the lowest total in ODI cricket but Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka not only just steered the team’s score ahead but also gave a big scare to Pakistan by putting up 177 runs for the sixth wicket.

Batting in hot and humid conditions in Karachi, Sri Lankan batsmen were finding it difficult to spend time in the middle and in the 34th over, Jayasuriya was down with cramps in his hamstring.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed came to the batsman’s aid and helped him overcome the issue on the field. In no time, Jayasuriya was up and resumed his innings.

Sarfaraz drew comparisons with MS Dhoni with his kind gesture. The former India captain had aided Faf du Plessis in the heat of Mumbai during the fifth ODI of the series in 2015. Plessis was down with cramps and Dhoni helped him overcome the issue.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Sarfaraz’s kind act to help Jayasuriya –

Shanaka and Jayasuriya’s efforts went in vain as the hosts bounced back with their wickets in the last 10 overs and dismissed the visitors at 238 to gain a 1-0 lead. Comeback man Usman Shinwari shone with the ball and took a fifer to lead Pakistan to a win. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan also scalped the crucial wickets of Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Earlier, a century from Babar Azam and a 54-run knock from Fakhar Zaman saw Pakistan register a big total of 305 on the board.

The third and the final ODI of the series will be played in Karachi later today. The teams are also scheduled to play three T20Is in Lahore, starting October 5.

