Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI in Karachi: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:28 IST

Toss update: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final one-day international against Pakistan at the National stadium in Karachi. Pakistan, leading 1-0 in the series, have brought in opener Abid Ali for injured Imam-ul-Haq, while spinner Mohammad Nawaz replaced Imad Wasim from the line up which won the second match by 67 runs in Karachi on Monday. For Sri Lanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Isuru Udana and Oshada Fernando made way for Minod Bhanuka, Lakshan Sandakan and Angelo Perera. Wicketkeeper batsman Bhanuka will make his one-day international debut.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne(c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka(w), Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 15:28 IST