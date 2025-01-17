Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs WI on TV and online

Shan Masood-led Pakistan will face West Indies in the two-match Test series beginning January 17 in Multan. The hosts will be without their star bowlers, such as Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. West Indies also lacks the services of Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph. Pakistan vs West Indies: Here are all the streaming details for the first Test between both teams. .AP/PTI(AP01_16_2025_000176A)(AP)

Pakistan have recalled Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, the duo that had helped the hosts beat England in the last two Tests of the three-match series to win 2-1.

However, the hosts will be without Saim Ayub after he suffered a hamstring injury during the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

This series will be the last for Pakistan and West Indies in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Neither of the teams are in a position to make the final set to be played at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Squads:

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/batter), Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Keacy Carty, Kevin Sinclair, Mikyle Louis and Tevin Imlach (wicket-keeper), Anderson Phillip, Joshua Da Silva (vice-captain) and Kemar Roach.

Here are all the streaming details about Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test:

When will the 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies take place?

The 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies will begin on Friday, January 11 at 10 AM IST, with toss scheduled to take place at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies take place?

The 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

Where will the 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies be available for broadcast?

The 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies will not be broadcast on any channel in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies?

The live streaming of the 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies can be watched on the FanCode app and website.