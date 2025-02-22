‘Pakistan will be out of competition if…’: Ganguly's warning for Rizwan, Babar ahead of Champions Trophy match vs India

The most highly-anticipated contest of the ICC Champions Trophy group stages is right around the corner, with Pakistan flying over to Dubai to take on India in a crucial match between these two heated rivals. India had a winning start to their campaign against Bangladesh, but Pakistan were disappointing in a loss to New Zealand — a result which has led former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly to announce that he expects the hosts to crash out in the group stage. Pakistan's Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman during the match vs New Zealand in Karachi.(REUTERS)

Speaking at an event hosted by construction chemical manufacturers Vura, for whom Ganguly is a brand ambassador, Ganguly stated that he expected India to continue dominating Pakistan at these world events.

“India is a very powerful white-ball side. The recent record against Pakistan shows that India have dominated them for a long time now,” said Ganguly.

“In the last 25 years, as far as I can remember, India must have lost only once to Pakistan in a world tournament -- whether it's the Champions Trophy, World Cup, or T20 World Cup.” The loss came in the final of the previous edition of the Champions Trophy, Pakistan lifting the trophy as dominant victors.

‘Pakistan doesn’t play spin very well…'

Nevertheless, 8 years later, Ganguly backed India for this entire tournament. “India are not just favourites against Pakistan but for me, they are favourites for this tournament,” said the former southpaw batter.

Ganguly explained that he sees the quality spinners in India’s side as the point of difference between these two teams. While Pakistan have a good record against spin in ODI cricket in recent years, they have struggled against New Zealand, with left-arm orthodox Mitchell Santner in particular bothering their batting.

With India boasting of both Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, Ganguly argued Pakistan could really struggle.

“On the wicket in Dubai, they will need spinners. I presume this Dubai pitch will turn a bit, and Pakistan doesn’t play spin very well. India has quality spinners,” he said.

Finally, Ganguly stated that he thinks India and the Kiwis will be the two teams to qualify, particularly if Pakistan fall to two losses. In that circumstance, Pakistan would need Bangladesh and India both to beat New Zealand, and then depend on net run-rate to qualify.

"New Zealand have beaten Pakistan. So, New Zealand is ahead. If India beat Pakistan, then Pakistan will probably be out of the competition. So, I see India and New Zealand progressing from this group,” concluded Ganguly.