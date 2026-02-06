‘Pakistan will play India’: PCB tipped to make dramatic boycott U-turn 'after February 12'; statement will say...

Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to keep the International Cricket Council (ICC) waiting for official confirmation of its stance on the T20 World Cup group game against India, former BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma made a bold prediction, claiming the PCB will make a U-turn on the potential boycott decision after February 12. He even went on to predict what the reversal statement might say. Pakistan are set to boycott their T20 World Cup group game against India

Chetan’s remarks came despite Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirming on Wednesday that the players will not take the field against India next week at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While the ICC continues to hope Pakistan will backtrack—especially with the apex body having warned of possible sanctions—Chetan insisted the PCB would reverse its stance after February 12, arguing the decision is politically driven.

“What was Bangladesh players’ fault? None. This is politics. Bangladesh has elections on the 12th. After that, you’ll see a U-turn. There will be a statement saying, ‘Considering public sentiment, cricket shouldn’t suffer, Pakistan will play against India.’ This stance is still about the Bangladesh election only. I’ve been a politician; I’ve contested elections. After the elections, maybe even the military chief will say sport should be kept free of politics and the match should go ahead,” Chetan said during an India Today event.

The former India fast bowler added that amid the chaos surrounding the match, it is Pakistan’s players who are suffering the most.

“As of now, Pakistan hasn’t formally communicated anything to the ICC. Statements mean nothing without official confirmation. Anyone can announce retirement—but unless you submit it officially, nothing changes. Who is actually suffering here? Cricket—and the cricketers,” he said.

Regardless of what the PCB eventually decides, India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed on Thursday that the team will travel to Colombo for the fixture.

“The mindset is clear… we did not refuse to play. The refusal has come from their side. The ICC has given the fixture, the government has decided on a neutral venue. Our flight to Colombo is booked, we are going. The rest, we will see,” he said at the pre-tournament press conference in Mumbai.

Should Pakistan boycott the match, India will be awarded two points via a walkover.