    Live

    Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Match 19 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 14, 2024 6:33 PM IST
    Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 14 Oct 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    Pakistan Women squad -
    Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana Khan, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqi, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
    New Zealand Women squad -
    Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 14, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details
    Match 19 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Pakistan Women and New Zealand Women to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

