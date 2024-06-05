 Pakistan''s Imad Wasim to miss match against USA with side strain | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan''s Imad Wasim to miss match against USA with side strain

PTI |
Jun 05, 2024 04:47 PM IST

Pakistan''s Imad Wasim to miss match against USA with side strain

Dallas, All-rounder Imad Wasim will miss Pakistan’s T20 World Cup opener against USA on Thursday due to a persistent side strain, said captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan''s Imad Wasim to miss match against USA with side strain
Pakistan''s Imad Wasim to miss match against USA with side strain

Babar said Wasim has still not completely recovered from his side strain and the left-arm spinner is under observation.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“The medical staff is monitoring him and he will be available for the remaining matches in the World Cup,” Babar told the media here.

The seasoned T20 specialist Wasim was brought out of retirement two months back with the World Cup view. The selectors felt that his style of bowling would suit the slow nature of pitches in the Americas.

Along with Wasim, left-arm spinner Mohammed Amir too was picked for the ICC showpiece but they have been used sparingly in the series against New Zealand, Ireland and England in the run-up to the tournament.

“They appear good for pace bowlers and we have a very good pace attack so the pitches seem good for us,” said Babar.

Babar emphasised that they have no issues with the facilities being offered to the team at the venues in the USA.

“It is okay. We have no complaints and we have seen all this before. Not playing any warm-up games before our first match could have been a problem but we have come here after playing some cricket. It is not an issue for us,” he said.

Babar recently became the second batter after Virat Kohli to go past the 4000-run mark in T20Is. Star Indian batter is leading the chart with 4037 runs, and Babar is a close second with 4023 runs.

But the 29-year-old Lahore man said his focus was not on individual records but wanted to play as per the team requirement and situation of a match.

“We are here to try to win the World Cup. I am not here thinking about personal records. What matters is that the team does well and we succeed in winning the World Cup. We have learnt from our past mistakes,” he added.

In a lighter vein, Babar said the pressure on him for tickets for the match against India was more than the match itself.

“They are so many people asking for tickets, the pressure is immense,” he said smilingly.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, India vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 updates, and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Pakistan''s Imad Wasim to miss match against USA with side strain

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On