Pakistan told T20 World Cup threat is ‘utter nonsense’: 'If you agreed for hybrid, why create this situation now?'

Former India fast-bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan didn't hold back in his assessment of Pakistan's threat of pulling out of the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup, labelling it as sheer “nonsense.” Ever since Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 20-team tournament, Pakistan have been threatening the ICC, saying they would pull out of the competition if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asks them to. After the ICC made the announcement of Bangladesh exiting the tournament following the refusal to tour India, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi launched an attack against the world body, saying they were “unfair” to Bangladesh. Pakistan will take a call on whether to participate in the T20 World Cup or not. (AP)

Once Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman was removed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, Bangladesh demanded that the ICC shift its Group C matches out of India to Sri Lanka. However, the ICC did not do so as no real security threat was found during independent assessments. The BCB also refused to budge, and in the end, the ICC's hand was forced in replacing Bangladesh with Scotland.

Following this, Naqvi and PCB jumped into the thick of the action, attacking ICC. The PCB supremo also met the Pakistan PM on January 26, where it was decided that the final call on the team's participation will be taken on January 30 or February 2.

Pathan believes that the PCB has no real ground to stand on and can't back out at the last minute, as they are not touring India and everything is worked out according to the hybrid model, which Pakistan itself agreed to earlier.

“Nonsense! Nonsense! This is absolutely utter nonsense from Pakistan. If you have agreed to a hybrid model before and to play in Sri Lanka, then why create this situation now?” Pathan told RevSportz.

“It is nothing other than utter nonsense,” he added.

There are several contradictory reports regarding Pakistan's participation in the World Cup with some outlets claiming that the side might not boycott the tournament, but might forfeit the match against India, set to be played on February 15 in Colombo.

Pakistan's squad already announced It is worth noting that Pakistan has already announced its squad for the T20 World Cup, with Salman Ali Agha set to lead the side. Pakistan, who won the tournament in 2009, are in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.

Pakistan are slated to open their campaign on February 7 against the Netherlands in Colombo. Before the opener, the team will also play a warm-up match against Ireland on February 4.

Pakistan are currently featuring in the three-match T20I series against Australia and the hosts started the contest with a bang by winning the opener.