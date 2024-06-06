Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Assad Vala is out
- 5:02 AM IST, June 6It’s a Wicket. Assad Vala is out and Papua New Guinea at 0/1 after 0.2 overs
- 4:38 AM IST, June 6Papua New Guinea Playing XI
- 4:37 AM IST, June 6Uganda Playing XI
- 4:37 AM IST, June 6Toss Update
- 4:12 AM IST, June 6Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 06 Jun 2024 at 05:00 AM
Venue : Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Papua New Guinea squad -
Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Hila Vare, Kiplin Doriga, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea
Uganda squad -
Brian Masaba, Robinson Obuya, Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam, Simon Ssesazi, Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Juma Miyagi...Read More
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Assad Vala is out and Papua New Guinea at 0/1 after 0.2 overs
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! lbw b Alpesh Ramjani.
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Scores: Papua New Guinea Playing XI
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea (Playing XI) - Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, John Kariko.
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Scores: Uganda Playing XI
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda (Playing XI) - Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Toss Update
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Match Details
Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Papua New Guinea and Uganda to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.