Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
    Sign in
    Live

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: It's a Wicket. Assad Vala is out

    June 6, 2024 5:02 AM IST
    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Assad Vala out on Alpesh Ramjani bowling.Papua New Guinea at 0/1 after 0.2 overs
    Key Events
    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score, Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 06 Jun 2024 at 05:00 AM
    Venue : Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

    Papua New Guinea squad -
    Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Hila Vare, Kiplin Doriga, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea
    Uganda squad -
    Brian Masaba, Robinson Obuya, Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam, Simon Ssesazi, Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Juma Miyagi

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 6, 2024 5:02 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: It's a Wicket. Assad Vala is out and Papua New Guinea at 0/1 after 0.2 overs

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! lbw b Alpesh Ramjani.

    June 6, 2024 4:38 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Scores: Papua New Guinea Playing XI

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Papua New Guinea (Playing XI) - Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, John Kariko.

    June 6, 2024 4:37 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Scores: Uganda Playing XI

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda (Playing XI) - Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.

    June 6, 2024 4:37 AM IST

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Toss Update

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda won the toss and elected to field

    June 6, 2024 4:12 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Match Details
    Match 9 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Papua New Guinea and Uganda to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

