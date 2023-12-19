close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Pat Cummins can't keep calm in first ever reaction after huge payday at IPL auction 2024

Pat Cummins can't keep calm in first ever reaction after huge payday at IPL auction 2024

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 19, 2023 03:42 PM IST

Pat Cummins was over the moon as Sunrisers Hyderabad shared his reaction all the way from Australia.

What a year it has been for Pat Cummins. Wins the World Test Championship, retains the Ashes, leads Australia to a sixth World Cup title and now becomes the second-costliest player in the history of IPL at a gobsmacking price. Sunrisers Hyderabad became the first team to breach the 20-crore margin and shelled out 20.5 crore to secure the services of the Australia captain. And why not? Everything he has touched has turned to gold, and having last won an IPL title seven years ago in 2023, SRH would look up to Cummins – most probably promote him as captain – to end their title jinx at IPL 2024.

Was Pat Cummins this happy at dismissing Virat Kohli in World Cup final?(ICC Twitter)
Was Pat Cummins this happy at dismissing Virat Kohli in World Cup final?(ICC Twitter)

Cummins, who broke the record set by England all-rounder Sam Curran last year at 18.5 crore, was clearly over the moon as he reacted to the news of him striking gold all the way from Australia to Dubai.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Also follow: IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates

"Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season. I've heard a lot about the Orange Army, have played in Hyderabad a few times. Can't wait to get started. Great to see another Aussies, Travis Head, over there as well. I think we're going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully, plenty of success," Cummins said in a video shared by SRH on their official X handle.

Cummins drew a bidding war between SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB, who hadn't raised the paddle much in the first set came out all guns blazing. Probably in need of a new captain – Faf du Plessis is 36 – and does not have too many seasons left in him. Placed at a base price of 2 crore. Cummins' stocks quickly raised as SRH and SRH outbid each other. The INR 10-crore-mark crossed in record time and Kavya Maran and Prathmesh Mishra went neck-and-neck for Cummins. The records set by Curran, Cameron Green and Ben Stokes last year, and by the likes of Chris Morris, Nicholas Pooran and Yuvraj Singh, was made a mockery of.

Surprisingly enough, Cummins was also the costliest buy at IPL 2020 auction, successfully fetching 15.4 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out