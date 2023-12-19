close_game
Pat Cummins, World Cup winning captain, becomes costliest player in IPL history after SRH's record bid of 20.5 crore

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 19, 2023 02:26 PM IST

SRH, after triumphing an intense bidding war against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, roped in the World Cup-winning captain, Pat Cummins

Will we see a INR 20 crore bid in Dubai? It was the question most asked, few saw a possibility and Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Tuesday, made it a reality. The 2016 champions, after triumphing an intense bidding war against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, roped in the 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain, Pat Cummins for a record price of INR 20.50 crore, making the Australia, the most expensive player in the history of IPL.

Australian captain Pat Cummins holds the trophy after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad(PTI)
Australian captain Pat Cummins holds the trophy after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad(PTI)

Other bids from Set 2 (all-rounder):

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Base Price of 1.5 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.5 crore.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Base Price of 50 lakh, sold to Chennai Super Kings for 1.8 crore.

Shardul Thakur (India), Base Price of 2 crore, sold to Chennai Super Kings for 4 crore.

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Base Price of 2 crore, sold to Mumbai Indians for 5 crore.

More to follow…

