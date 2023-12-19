Pat Cummins, World Cup winning captain, becomes costliest player in IPL history after SRH's record bid of ₹20.5 crore
Will we see a INR 20 crore bid in Dubai? It was the question most asked, few saw a possibility and Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Tuesday, made it a reality. The 2016 champions, after triumphing an intense bidding war against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, roped in the 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain, Pat Cummins for a record price of INR 20.50 crore, making the Australia, the most expensive player in the history of IPL.
Other bids from Set 2 (all-rounder):
Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Base Price of ₹1.5 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹1.5 crore.
Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹1.8 crore.
Shardul Thakur (India), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹4 crore.
Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹5 crore.
