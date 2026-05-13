Pat Cummins punished by BCCI as Sunrisers Hyderabad suffer double whammy in crushing loss to Gujarat Titans

Pat Cummins faced the consequence of a slow over rate during the IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The SRH skipper was fined after his side’s first offence of the season, receiving a penalty of INR 12 lakh for the breach. Pat Cummins fined for slow over rate vs Gujarat Titans. (AFP)

Slow over-rate penalties have become increasingly common in the league, with several captains falling foul of the rule in recent seasons. Among those previously penalised are Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane, underlining how regularly teams are being pulled up for not completing their overs in time. Cummins, who joined Sunrisers Hyderabad mid-season, has been leading the side steadily, but the defeat against Gujarat Titans proved to be a double blow, with the slow over-rate penalty adding to the disappointment.

"Pat Cummins, Captain, Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 56 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 lakhs," the league released a statement.

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A forgettable night for SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad endured a forgettable night with the bat as they suffered a crushing 82-run defeat against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Chasing 168 for 5, SRH collapsed and were bowled out for just 86 in 14.5 overs, never really getting going in the pursuit.

The loss went down as the biggest margin of defeat for SRH in terms of runs, surpassing their previous 80-run setback against Kolkata Knight Riders last season, when they were skittled out for 120 while chasing 201. This time, the batting collapse was even more severe, with SRH registering their lowest-ever all-out total in IPL history.

It also marked the first time since 2024 that SRH failed to chase a sub-200 target in the IPL. Being dismissed for 86 meant they fell 10 runs short of their previous lowest total of 96, which came against Mumbai Indians in 2019 at Hyderabad, underlining a truly embarrassing outing with the bat.

Meanwhile, Cummins urged SRH to recover from this heavy defeat quickly.

"This happens in T20 cricket. We (now) go to venues we know well, so we take confidence from that. We won five or six (matches) and that gives a bit of breathing room, so going back to what got us those wins and putting this behind quickly," he added.