Home / Cricket / Pat Cummins's 'it's a weird time' reaction to Mankading after Mitchell Starc-Jos Buttler incident: 'You have the power'

Pat Cummins's 'it's a weird time' reaction to Mankading after Mitchell Starc-Jos Buttler incident: 'You have the power'

cricket
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 06:31 PM IST

Running out a batter at the non-striker's end for backing up too far is among the hottest topics of discussion in the run-up to the T20 World Cup.

Cummins said that attempting the run out seems just too much of an effort for a fast bowler.&nbsp;(AFP)
Cummins said that attempting the run out seems just too much of an effort for a fast bowler. (AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Among the hot topics for discussion in the cricket world going into the T20 World Cup is the issue of running out a batter at the non-striker's end for backing up too far, known colloquially as ‘Mankading'. It came into focus when Australia's Mitchell Starc gave England captain Jos Buttler a warning, while seemingly telling him that he may or may not consider doing it but the latter has to stay inside the crease.

Starc's teammate and fellow fast bowler Pat Cummins has said that the act seems to be in a state of transition, going from being something that was deemed not within the spirit of the game to something that is now a tactical option for teams to utilise.

ALSO READ | Watch: Dinesh Karthik clean bowled by Shami in Team India practice session ahead of T20 WC warm-up match vs Australia

“It's weird time in that I think it's transitioning from something that was maybe frowned upon to something that is considered just a run out. I think it's just a reminder to kind of show that you have the power to pull the trigger if you want to. I am not sure every bowler will but, just warning the batsman that they've got to be careful,” Cummins told reporters.

The issue had exploded into cricket conversations around the world this year after India's Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlie Dean just as the latter was seemingly giving the home side a chance by leading a last-wicket stand in a thrilling game. The run out ended the match in India's favour, leading to many voices, particularly in the English cricket community, condemning Deepti for the act. At the same time, Indian former players and experts and many others from around the world lauded her for her awareness.

Cummins said that he personally may never do it as it seems just too much work for him to go through his entire run up to attempt a run out. “When I am running in I don't see them at all. I think Josh Hazlewood said the other day that it is way too far to run in, to give a warning or to attempt a run out. It's a waste of energy," he said.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup mankad
t20 world cup mankad

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out