Cummins sledged by India fan after Australia's painful World Cup loss: 'Hey Pat! That's revenge. Remember Ahmedabad?'

Much to the delight of Team India fans, who were heartbroken by Pat Cummins' Australian side lifting the ICC World Cup on Indian soil last year, the Men from Down Under suffered an early exit at the T20 World T20 on Tuesday. Outplayed by Rashid Khan's Afghanistan in the Super 8 stage of the ICC event, Cummins-starrer Australia recorded another heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Rohit Sharma's Team India in their final Group 1 fixture yesterday. Cummins was heading back to the pavilion when the Australian pacer was called out by a fan in the stands(ANI-X)

Tasked to chase down a record target of 206 against India, Australia managed to muster 181-7 in 20 overs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Cummins, who scored 11* off 7 balls, was heading back to the pavilion when the Australian pacer was called out by a fan in the stands. "Hey Pat! That's for 2023 , that's a revenge for 2023, remember Ahmedabad? And you going home tomorrow," the fan sledged the Aussie pacer after India's epic win over the former world champions in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Watch: Cummins sledged by India fan after Australia's painful World Cup loss

Leading India from the front, skipper Rohit played a sublime knock of 92 as the 2007 winners outclassed Australia by 20 runs. While Virat Kohli recorded a five-ball duck, skipper Rohit shattered multiple records with his captain's knock in just 41 balls. Hammering seven fours and record eight sixes, Rohit sealed India's top spot in the final Group 1 standings of the T20 World Cup.

Skipper Rohit smashed four sixes in Mitchell Starc's 29-run over in the powerplay. The Indian skipper was also named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass. Rohit and Co. will meet defending champions England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup. A day after India's win over Australia, Afghanistan punched its semi-final tickets with a thrilling win over Bangladesh. Superstar Rashid guided Afghanistan to its maiden T20 World Cup semifinal with the eight-run win over Bangladesh in the rain-hit Super 8 match. Afghanistan will face South Africa in the first semi-final on Wednesday.