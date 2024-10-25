Pat Cummins' unfiltered 'sorry mate' reaction to David Warner after ex-Australian opener says he's available for BGT

Pat Cummins recently responded to former teammate David Warner’s hints at a possible Test comeback. Warner surprised many when he stated that he is “always available” for a return to the Australian team. The comments came after Cameron Green was reported doubtful for the series, and it was revealed that Steve Smith would return to his traditional no.4 role in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia's captain Pat Cummins (L) and David Warner take part in a practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.(AFP)

“I’m always available, (the selectors have) just got to pick up the phone,” Warner had told News Corp. Warner retired from Test cricket last year after the series against Pakistan.

In The Grade Cricketer podcast, Cummins shared a lighthearted conversation on Warner's offering to step in for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Australian captain promptly put an end to the idea, telling Warner, “Good luck with Thunder (Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League) this year… I look forward to your comments on Fox.”

The Australian captain's response wasn’t merely a joke; it reflected the team’s aim to transition fully to its new generation of players. Though Warner's contributions to Australian cricket have been enormous, Cummins pointed out that Warner likes staying in the spotlight. “He doesn’t mind seeing himself on the back page,” Cummins said with a laugh, ultimately concluding, “We love Davey, but he is retired. Sorry mate!”

Cummins on BGT 2024/25

In addition to addressing Warner's playful comeback, Cummins also discussed Australia’s recent history with India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Reflecting on the home series of 2018-19, Cummins admitted that the loss had stung more than the later defeat in the 2020-21 series. That earlier series saw India clinch a historic 2-1 victory on Australian soil – its first-ever win Down Under – when Australia was without Warner and Steve Smith due to their respective bans.

“That series hurt more,” Cummins admitted, emphasising that India had thoroughly outplayed them. By contrast, he felt the 2020-21 series, which India won with a thrilling Gabba chase, was more closely contested.

This season’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to start in Perth on November 22, holds high stakes for both teams. Australia, eyeing the ICC World Test Championship final, aim to prevent a hat-trick of home series losses to India. The series, which includes iconic stops at Adelaide for a day-night Test and the traditional Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, promises intense matchups. The series will wrap up with the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7.