Pathan calls Sanju Samson’s past demotion 'unfair', but admits Ishan Kishan could replace him if he doesn’t fire

Team India heads into the upcoming T20 World Cup as one of the sides to beat, but Sanju Samson’s recent form has emerged as a concern. The stylish wicketkeeper-batter has struggled at a crucial time, registering scores of 10, 6, 0, and 24 in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, raising questions about his place in the playing XI. Samson had lost the opening spot in the Asia Cup and subsequent series to Shubman Gill, but India altered their approach, reinstating him at the top while leaving the ODI and Test captain out of the T20 World Cup squad. Despite this, Samson has been unable to meet expectations. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has impressed on his return, intensifying the competition, and with Tilak Varma nearing a comeback from injury, the team management faces a tough decision between Samson and Kishan for the remaining matches. Sanju Samson has hit a rough patch ahead of T20 World Cup. (PTI)

Veteran Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed Samson, saying the wicketkeeper-batter deserves a consistent spot in the top order. Pathan called his earlier demotion to the middle order “unfair” and stressed that Samson should be given the opportunity to find form, while also acknowledging that if he continues to struggle, the team management’s option to bring in Ishan Kishan would be understandable.

"Personally, I would like to see Sanju Samson getting some runs and getting the position which he is there for a long period of time, because what happened was unfair to him, right? If Samson does not score runs and the team management replaces him with Ishan Kishan, you can understand that decision," Irfan Pathan told RevSportz.

Also Read - Ishan Kishan’s availability uncertain for 5th T20I, but coach hints at likely return: ‘Physios will take a call’ “Tilak Varma very important for India” He further highlighted the importance of having players like Tilak Varma in the squad, praising his ability to play under pressure and make smart, calculated decisions. While he lauded India’s aggressive approach, Pathan stressed that Varma’s presence adds balance, offering reliability when conditions get tricky or the ball starts to grip, complementing the team’s attacking style.

"I think this approach is really good, but I really think in this team, guys like Tilak Varma are very important. Because when there is pressure, or when the ball starts to grip, he will come into play, because he plays percentage cricket. In this team everyone plays aggressive, which is fantastic, but you need a player like Tilak Varma," Pathan added.