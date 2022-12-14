‘Pathetic. You guys have messed up…’: Wasim Akram's fiery tweet after harrowing experience with Qantas Airlines

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has shared his forgettable experience with Qantas Airlines. In an angry outburst on Twitter, the former Pakistan fast bowler posted that the airline cancelled his flight from Dallas to Melbourne just 10 hours before departure but didn't provide any reason behind the cancellation.

"@Qantas airline never ever flying with them again they cancelled my flight from Dallas to Melbourne just 10 hours before departure without any reason given . And no help when I called their call centre pathetic service. You guys have messed my trip up. #Quantas #NeverAgain," posted Akram.

Australia cricketer Chris Lynn reacted to Akram's post and commented "@JetstarAirways is even worse".

After Akram's outburst, his tweet got viral on social media and many of his followers reacted to it. "During Covid, my two flights from different destination cancelled and they didn't refund me any amounts yet, it becomes habit of most of airlines," tweeted one user.

"Qantas is greatly mistrusted in Australia now. It used to be an icon for us, now it is cause for shame," posted another user

This happens with all Air Lines Qantas not an exception it's part of it. Just for delay if you avoid flying in Qantas you may have to travel by Cruise mode only. Wasim Bhai not alone in this hardship there are many," tweeted one user.

The 56-year-old retired as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in ODIs and Test cricket. Akram claimed 414 scalps in Test cricket and took 502 wickets in ODIs. He recently released his autobiography titled " Sultan: A Memoir" written by him and Gideon Haigh. It deals with his private life, his cricket career and gives the readers an insight into his life like never before. He has talked about his international debut for Pakistan without playing first-class cricket, his rivalries with his contemporaries and much more.

