Patna Pirates set to play their home leg matches of season 10 after 4 years

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 25 (ANI): Patna Pirates, three-time Pro Kabaddi League champions, will be playing their season 10 home fixture matches from 26th January till 31st January 2024 at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. HT Image

The team is all geared up for the home leg and looking at giving their best in front of the home fans. Known for playing highly competitive kabaddi, Pirates will thrill spectators under the inspirational new cheer slogan "Garda Uda Denge Phirse." The team composition is balanced with young and experienced players.

The champions will be playing their opening match in Patna's famous Pataliputra Sports Complex against Bengal Warriors on 26 January followed by a match against Puneri Paltan on January 27, Gujarat Giants on January 29 and Bengaluru Bulls on January 31. Each of these matches is expected to be thrilling.

Patna Pirates will be led by Sachin Tanwar during the team's home leg matches replacing Neeraj who has been rested due to injury. Manjeet will be the vice-captain of the team.

Led by Pirates' captain Sachin Tanwar, squad will feature Manjeet, Sudhakar, Sandeep Kumar, Ranjit Naik, Zheng-Wei-Chen in the Raiding department along with Ankit, Babu M, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit as all-rounders and Manish, Naveen Sharma, Thiyagrajan Yuvaraj, Abhinand and Deepak Kumar as defenders. Sandeep Kumar is the first player from Bihar who is playing with Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League. The team is being coached by Narender Kumar Redhu and Deputy Coach Anil Chaprana.

Pawan S Rana, CEO of Patna Pirates said, "In India, kabaddi league has gradually evolved in every season. Teams are now playing highly competitive kabaddi and so it is hard to predict the winner. I feel it is a good development for Kabaddi as we have now better players. It is certainly good for fans and supporters as they get to watch on-the-edge matches. Pirates known for nurturing kabaddi talents at grassroot level has widened its reach among young people who want to make kabaddi their career. It is also helping us to add element of surprise in the game that we play each season. I hope that Season 10 matches in Patna will be a memorable moment for spectators".

Highlighting about Patna Pirates home league matches in Season 10, Narender Kumar Redhu, Head Coach of Patna Pirates said "Team is excited to play their home leg matches after a gap of nearly 4 years. I urge fans to come in large numbers to support and cheer for their favourite kabaddi players".(ANI)