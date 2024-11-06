Paul Pogba wishes Virat Kohli happy birthday in surprise appearance during IShowSpeed's live stream, video goes viral

French World Cup-winning football star Paul Pogba recently sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, a player he has publicly admired for his prowess on the cricket field. Kohli, who celebrated his 36th birthday on November 5th, received a wave of well-wishes from fans and prominent figures across sports and entertainment. Virat Kohli celebrated his 36th birthday on November 5(X)

During a surprise live stream with popular YouTuber IShowSpeed, Pogba took the opportunity to wish Kohli a “Happy Birthday” and extended his good wishes, saying, “Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli bro... long life.”

While Kohli is currently gearing up for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Pogba faces a different kind of challenge. The French midfielder, a key player in France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning campaign, has been out of professional football since September 2023 due to a doping-based suspension. Initially handed a four-year ban from the sport, Pogba successfully appealed, reducing his suspension to 18 months, now set to end in March 2025.

Despite this setback, Pogba remains hopeful, expressing on social media his determination to make a strong comeback and resume his football career.

The midfielder's situation has stirred speculation about his future in professional football. Though Pogba’s current contract with Juventus runs until 2026, there are ongoing discussions about his future with the club. Given the lengthy suspension, there are hints that Juventus might consider early contract termination, potentially positioning Pogba as a free agent by next year.

Should that occur, it would open the door for him to explore new opportunities or possibly return to top-flight football with another club.

Kohli facing issues with form

While Pogba is gearing up for his football comeback, Virat Kohli is facing troubles of his own. The Indian batting stalwart has struggled ever since his return to cricketing action after the T20 World Cup, failing in both, ODIs and Tests. Kohli scored only one half-century across the five home Tests (against Bangladesh and New Zealand), with the side facing a horrific 0-3 whitewash defeat to the Kiwis.

Kohli will return to action later this November when Team India begins a five-Test series in Australia, which will prove vital to the side's chances for a World Test Championship final qualification.