Payyade SC ride on Musheer Khan's all-round show

Musheer Khan's all-round display (62* & 2/13) helped Payyade Sports Club beat Khar Gymkhana by nine wickets in their President Cup A&B Division encounter at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Brief scores: PJ Hindu Gymkhana 230/5 in 20 overs (Harsh Salunkhe 59, Jash Ganiga 50, Sachin Wagh 33) beat Regal CC 114 in 15.4 overs (Roneet Thakur 44; Ajinkya Gole 3/20) by 116 runs; Dadar Parsi Colony SC 155/4 in 20 overs (Tushar Singh 50, Kaustubh Kolambkar 34) lost to Victory CC 156/7 in 19.3 overs (Soham Panvalkar 45) by 3 wickets; Khar Gymkhana 122/9 in 20 overs (Parag Prakash Khanapurkar 42; Badrey Alam 2/27, Deepak Shetty 2/25, Musheer Khan 2/13) lost to Payyade SC 127/1 in 12.2 overs (Musheer Khan 62*, Japjeet Singh Randhawa 50*) by 9 wickets; Karnatak SA 166/8 in 20 overs (Gautam Waghela 40, Gaurish Jadhav 37) beat Young Maharashtra CC 134/9 in 20 overs (Rakesh Prabhu 4/20) by 32 runs; Parkophene Cricketers 194/4 in 20 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 84, Shreeraj Gharat 53) beat Goregaon SC 111/9 in 15.2 overs (Sangram Bhalekar 4/15, Prayag Ramakant 4/18) by 83 runs; National CC 172/8 in 20 overs (Sumeet Dhekale 53, Sandeep Kunchikor 42, Aaditya Srivastava 39, Irfan Umair 3/19, Vaibhav Mali 3/35) lost to CCI 176/2 in 18.4 overs (Akash Anand 56*, Ajinkya Arun Patil 48) by 8 wickets; Dadar Union SC 190/7 in 20 overs (Agnidev Chopra 71; Abul Kalam 4/25) beat Fort Vijay CC 131/9 in 20 overs (Monu Chauhan 38; Sagar Chhabria 4/27) by 59 runs; Young Comrade CC

209/8 in 20 overs (Anish Chaudhery 72, Deepak Gaikwad 60, Arun Yadav 3/22) beat DY Patil SA 201/8 in 20 overs (Shashank Singh 73, Yogesh Takawale 32; Mohammed Shaikh 3/42) by 8 runs; Sainath SC 165/7 in 20 overs (Ayush Mhatre 54, Jigar Surendra Rana 36) lost to Sind SC 168/6 in 19.2 overs (Mohd Usmani 73; Rahul Chaudhary 3/30) by 4 wickets; MIG CC 192 in 20 overs (Vishant More 70, Varun Lavande 51; Sagar Jadhav 4/32, Nehal Katakdhond 3/31) lost to New Hind SC 196/5 in 19.2 overs (Karan Shah 58, Harshal Jadhav 49, Aayush Zimare 47) by 5 wickets.

Yuva President League: India Rush SC win 4-0

India Rush Soccer Club marched to a fluent 4-0 win against Iron Born FC in a boys’ U-13 match of the Yuva President League (YPL) organised by the Mumbai Football Association and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Results: YPL boys’ U-13: India Rush Soccer Club 4 (Srinath Suresh, Aryan Jadhav, Abdel Hamied, Maheed K.) beat Iron Born FC 0; YPL boys’ U-11: CFCI Avengers 2 (Arnav Raorane, Atharv Kapoor) beat 7B Star FC 0; Rudra FC 1 (Ayansh Mathur) drew with Eleven Star ‘A’ 1 (Hanzala Ansari); Rising FA 1 (Saad Ansari) drew with GIFA Sports 1 (Aarnav Davariya).

6-Red Open snooker: Pathak, Barve register contrasting victories

Kaustabh Pathak and Umesh Barve registered contrasting victories in advancing to the second round of the Matunga Gymkhana organized 6-Red Open snooker tournament.

Results: Round 1: Jayraj Anane bt Sandeep Yadav 3-1 (36-35, 43-11, 8-51, 41-11); Kaustubh Pathak bt Sandeep Doshi 3-2 (48-17, 26-46, 30-34, 35-11, 44-33); Rehan Patel bt Pratik More 3-1 (3-35, 47-33, 40-14, 43-31); Anil Sagar bt Sanjiv Bijlani 3-0 (30-20, 38-9, 30-13); Umesh Barve bt Kritin Purthi 3-0 (28-14, 48-15, 45-16); Huzefa Cheni bt Aditya Bapat 3-0 (32-1, 42-6, 48-0); Krisna Tohgaonkar bt Ashish Ruke 3-0 (37-7, 64(35)-0, 32-4); Sunil Naik bt Suresh Sawant 3-0 (66-35, 41-13, 37-10).

Ladakh runners emerge strong in city race

Runners from Ladakh secured the three podium finishes in the 10km run of the first edition of Invincible Women's Run in Mumbai. Tashi Ladol completed the 10km stretch in 40 minutes and 27 seconds to emerge as the winner. Stanzin Chandol (40 minutes and 57 seconds) and Stanzin Dolkar (41 minutes and 13 seconds) followed her to the finish line.