Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PBKS IPL 2025 Full Player list: Punjab Kings updated squad after Day 1 of Indian Premier League mega auction

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 24, 2024 10:23 PM IST

In a mega-bidding war, Punjab Kings purchased Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crores.

Having led KKR to the title last season, Shreyas Iyer joined Punjab Kings for 26.75 crores in the ongoing IPL Auction 2025, in Jeddah on Sunday. It was a mega-bidding war which saw KKR make the first bid of 2 crore, then PBKS came in at 2.20 crore. In between, KKR stopped and Delhi Capitals (DC) rushed in, and raised the price to 25 crore. PBKS and DC kept on bidding, and the former won at the end.

PBKS broke the bank for Shreyas Iyer.
PBKS broke the bank for Shreyas Iyer.

PBKS also roped in Yuzvendra Chahal ( 18 crore), Marcus Stoinis ( 11 crore) and Glenn Maxwell ( 4.2 crore). Meanwhile, they also retained pacer Arshdeep Singh for 18 crores.

Also Read | Virat Kohli can't stop blowing flying kisses to Anushka Sharma after 30th century: 'She knows everything that...'

After joining PBKS, Chahal said, "I was quite nervous and anxious because this amount is what I got in the last three seasons combined. I think I deserve this price, and I am very excited."

"I'm excited as my bond with Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh is strong, and I will also get to learn a lot from Ricky Ponting sir. At least I'm closer to home now. It was Jaipur initially, and now it will be Chandigarh" he added.

Chahal departed RCB in 2021, and is their leadin wicket-taker with 139 scalps. He is also the highest wickettaker in IPL history, amassing 205 wickets in 160 matches at an average of 22.44, with a best of 5/44. He won the Purple Cap in 2022, his debut season with RR, securing 27 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 19.51, with best figures of 5/40. PBKS also acquired Nehal Wadhera for 4.2 crore.

PBKS' IPL Auction 2025 buys-

Shreyas Iyer (26.75 Cr)

Marcus Stoinis (11 Cr)

Glenn Maxwell (4.20 Cr)

Yuzvendra Chahal (18 Cr)

Arshdeep Singh (18 Cr)

Nehal Wadhera (4.2 Cr)

PBKS retentions-

Shashank Singh (4 Cr), Prabhsimran Singh (4 Cr)

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On