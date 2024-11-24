PBKS IPL 2025 Full Player list: Punjab Kings updated squad after Day 1 of Indian Premier League mega auction

Having led KKR to the title last season, Shreyas Iyer joined Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crores in the ongoing IPL Auction 2025, in Jeddah on Sunday. It was a mega-bidding war which saw KKR make the first bid of ₹2 crore, then PBKS came in at ₹2.20 crore. In between, KKR stopped and Delhi Capitals (DC) rushed in, and raised the price to ₹25 crore. PBKS and DC kept on bidding, and the former won at the end. PBKS broke the bank for Shreyas Iyer.

PBKS also roped in Yuzvendra Chahal ( ₹18 crore), Marcus Stoinis ( ₹11 crore) and Glenn Maxwell ( ₹4.2 crore). Meanwhile, they also retained pacer Arshdeep Singh for ₹18 crores.

After joining PBKS, Chahal said, "I was quite nervous and anxious because this amount is what I got in the last three seasons combined. I think I deserve this price, and I am very excited."

"I'm excited as my bond with Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh is strong, and I will also get to learn a lot from Ricky Ponting sir. At least I'm closer to home now. It was Jaipur initially, and now it will be Chandigarh" he added.

Chahal departed RCB in 2021, and is their leadin wicket-taker with 139 scalps. He is also the highest wickettaker in IPL history, amassing 205 wickets in 160 matches at an average of 22.44, with a best of 5/44. He won the Purple Cap in 2022, his debut season with RR, securing 27 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 19.51, with best figures of 5/40. PBKS also acquired Nehal Wadhera for ₹4.2 crore.

PBKS retentions-

Shashank Singh (4 Cr), Prabhsimran Singh (4 Cr)