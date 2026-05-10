PBKS youngster breaks silence on costly fielding blunders as Shashank Singh’s errors continue

Shashank has been hogging the spotlight this season due to his fielding errors. He has dropped five catches across three matches. Against Lucknow Super Giants this season, he dropped three catches. Against Delhi Capitals, he dropped KL Rahul on 12, and he went on to get an unbeaten 152, the highest by an Indian in IPL history.

Suryansh Shedge , who has been making a name for himself in IPL 2026 , backed Punjab Kings to not overthink their fielding blunders. Despite their total dominance in IPL 2026, fielding blunders have been a huge talking point for PBKS. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing, PBKS dropped three crucial catches, coming from Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh and Lockie Ferguson.

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Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shedge said, "I think it's not just us who are doing blunders. That can happen to any franchise and that has happened in the past. So I don't think we should be paying attention on that because when we were winning games, we were grabbing all the chances. We were the same players right, we were the same team. It tells you that its a temporary thing and we will get out of it."

Shedge has featured in PBKS' last three games, getting 85 runs at an average of 42.50 and a 177.08 strike rate. His selection has come at the right time, when PBKS need a fresh face. Having finished as runners-up last season, PBKS are set to qualify for the playoffs, but face stiff competition from other teams. They are second in the table with 13 points, having won six and lost three.

Recently, PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting said to the broadcasters, “Look, it’s been a bit of a virus for us, to be honest. We’ve put a lot of catches down so far this season. The boys have worked exceptionally hard, and poor old Shashank there, it just looks like the chances are following him around everywhere he goes. He’s sitting under a high ball.”

“He missed a couple of games with a left hamstring, so it’s taken him about a week and a half to come back from that. He’s done all his work over the last week to be physically right to play, and we have really ramped up the catching drills over the last five or six days.”