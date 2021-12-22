PCB chairman Ramiz Raja reacts to Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah's alleged role in rape of minor

Pakistan cricket was hit with another controversy after an FIR was lodged against senior spinner Yasir Shah, who has been accused of aiding the rape of a minor girl.

As per media reports, Shah's friend Farhan kidnapped the victim at gunpoint and later raped and made videos of her. It further mentioned that when the girl approached the Pakistan international for help, the cricketer mocked and offered a flat and money to remain quiet on the issue.

Reacting to the accusations, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said it is expected from the players to know whom to socialise with.

“It is a no-brainer, Yasir is a circuit player, and while we train and educate these players they are in ambassadorial positions and should know with whom and where to socialise,” Raja was quoted as saying in several media reports.

The former cricketer noted that he is yet to attain full information about the matter but admitted such news inflict strong blows to the reputation of Pakistan cricket.

“I don’t know what is the truth in this case but it is a fact that such headlines are not good for Pakistan cricket and especially at a time when there is a feel-good factor going through Pakistan Cricket now,” added Raja.

Meanwhile, an official statement has been released by PCB in this regard, which read: “The PCB is presently gathering information at its end and will only offer a comment when in possession of complete facts.”