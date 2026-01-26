PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi announces D-day for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup participation call as theatrics continue

“Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table,” Naqvi wrote, adding: “It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.”

Mohsin Naqvi , who has been at the centre of Pakistan’s public messaging since the Bangladesh-ICC row escalated, said the Prime Minister asked that the matter be resolved while keeping “all options on the table”, underlining that the board is not ready to lock itself into a straight yes-or-no position yet.

Pakistan have pushed back a final call on their T20 World Cup 2026 approach, with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi signalling that Islamabad will decide only later this week or early next week after a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The timeline prolongs uncertainty around Pakistan’s tournament posture, coming after days of mixed signals that have ranged from boycott talk to selective protest — including the possibility of refusing the India fixture while continuing in the competition. Pakistan had already announced a World Cup squad, but officials have stressed that naming a team does not equal confirmation of participation, keeping the door open for a late political call.

Also Read: Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: PCB stretches drama after PM meeting, says decision by Friday or Monday Naqvi’s update also suggests the issue has moved beyond cricket administration into a government-led decision tree, where Pakistan will weigh sporting participation against optics at home and leverage abroad. “All options on the table” leaves space for everything from a full withdrawal to a conditional entry, a symbolic protest during matches, or a narrower stance focused on one fixture.

For the ICC, the stalling adds pressure because tournament planning thrives on fixed commitments. Any delay complicates logistics and broadcast planning, especially when the tournament’s biggest scheduled draw involves Pakistan. If Pakistan ultimately refuse a match, the ICC could declare a forfeit and still pursue disciplinary action.

Pakistan’s public stance has been framed as solidarity with Bangladesh after the ICC refused to amend its published schedule following security concerns raised by Dhaka. That refusal has become a political talking point across the region — and Pakistan’s leadership now appears intent on maximising room to manoeuvre before committing.

The next few days, therefore, are likely to be less about cricket preparation and more about political positioning — with the PCB waiting for a government green light that may arrive only at the end of the week, or slip into the start of the next.