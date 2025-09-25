PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi stirs fresh storm; targets India with controversial Cristiano Ronaldo post during Asia Cup match

Amid the ongoing outrage over Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan's 'provocative' gestures during their Asia Cup 2025 match against India last Sunday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday sparked a fresh storm after sharing a video of Cristiano Ronaldo making a 'fighter jet' gesture on his social media handle. The move is being viewed as a deliberate provocation, seemingly aimed at justifying actions that have already sparked strong backlash. Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi(AP)

Earlier last Sunday, Rauf repeatedly made controversial gestures aimed at the Indian spectators at the Dubai International Stadium during the Super Four game against India. He made fighter-jet gestures on multiple occasions near the boundary rope and on dismissing Sanju Samson, before showing '6-0' to the crowd with his hand —a propaganda act tied to the false claim that six Indian Air Force aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor in May. In fact, during Pakistan's training at the ICC Academy in Dubai on the previous day, Rauf was heard shouting '6-0' a few times. And if that was not enough, opener Sahibzada Farhan made a 'gun-firing' celebration after scoring a fifty against India in that game.

Given his role as the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Naqvi, rather than calming the situation, added fuel to the controversy with his provocative Ronaldo post, intensifying outrage and drawing sharp criticism from fans and cricketing circles alike.

PCB boss Mohsin Naqvi's post

Earlier on Wednesday, the BCCI sought strict action against Rauf and Farhan. According to a report in the Dainik Jagran, the Indian team lodged an official complaint with match referee Andy Pycroft over their "indecent and provocative behaviour" and also attached video evidence. BCCI strongly believes that the gestures were intentional.

India and Pakistan could likely face each other for a third time in the Asia Cup 2025, this time in the final. But the fixture would be guaranteed if Pakistan can beat Bangladesh in their final Super Four game in Dubai on Thursday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have already defeated Pakistan twice so far in the tournament.