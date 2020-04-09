e-paper
Home / Cricket / PCB refers Umar Akmal matter to Disciplinary Panel

PCB refers Umar Akmal matter to Disciplinary Panel

Akmal had been charged for “failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

cricket Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Lahore
File photo of Umar Akmal.(AP)
         

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday said that it has referred Umar Akmal’s case to the disciplinary panel as the batsman “has not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal”.

“After determining that Umar Akmal has not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, the Pakistan Cricket Board has referred the matter to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, former Lahore High Court Judge,” said the PCB in its statement.

“The PCB made the determination after examining the contents of Akmal’s reply in which no written request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal had been made for the purposes of contesting liability or level of sanction or both as per Article 4.6.6 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

“In accordance with the Article 4.8.1 of the Code, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, shall now issue a public decision confirming the offences under the Code specified in the Notice of Charge and imposing applicable sanctions.”

Akmal had earlier been charged by the PCB for breach of its anti-corruption code.

