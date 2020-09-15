e-paper
Home / Cricket / PCB seeks advice from ECB on bio-secure bubble for Zimbabwe series

PCB seeks advice from ECB on bio-secure bubble for Zimbabwe series

According to the source, the series against Zimbabwe is being taken very seriously by the PCB as it will create a parameter of organising international series at home against other countries in prevailing conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Sep 15, 2020 10:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

The PCB has sought advice from the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on creating a bio-secure environment for the forthcoming international series against Zimbabwe, starting next month. The Zimbabwe team is scheduled to reach Pakistan on October 20 after which the board is expected to schedule their T20 and ODI matches in Multan and Rawalpindi.

“These two venues are under consideration since both will be hosting the National T20 Championship in a bio-secure environment because of COVID-19 restrictions,” a PCB source said.

The PCB will also be hosting four remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League 5 in November in Lahore with the domestic season also in full swing from late September to February.

The PCB is yet to decide on the itinerary for a series against South Africa which could either be held before the new PSL season or post that in late March, 2021.

The PCB is also hopeful that New Zealand, Australia and England will play away series against them in the next 20 months as per their FTP plan.

