PCB seeks billions in unpaid dues from partners as PSL franchises demand their pending revenue shares

The Pakistan Cricket Board has launched a formal recovery drive against defaulting broadcast and business partners, sending legal notices to parties owing dues running into billions of Pakistani rupees, according to a PTI report. Babar Azam, Pakistan PM, Marnus Labuschagne and Mohsin Naqvi ahead of the PSL 11 final. (X images)

The action comes at a time when the PCB is already facing pressure from Pakistan Super League franchises over pending central-pool payments, creating a two-sided financial problem around one of the board’s most important commercial properties.

According to the report, legal notices were recently sent to PSL franchises, broadcast partners and other business partners, asking them to clear pending payments or face legal action. The action could also lead to the cancellation of contracts if the dues are not settled.

A PCB source told PTI that some PSL franchises were also initially part of the recovery action.

“Initially some defaulting franchises of the Pakistan Super League were also sent notices to clear their outstanding annual fees or face action. These franchises have now cleared their dues but also asked the board to clear their share from the central pool for the franchises pending since 2010,” the source said.

The report said one of the biggest defaulting companies, associated with securing broadcast, media and business rights from the PCB for PSL and international cricket, owes the board around PKR 4.5 billion.

The financial dispute has become more serious because PSL’s revenue model is heavily tied to the central pool. Under the existing model, franchises receive the overwhelming share of central-pool income, while the PCB keeps a smaller portion. There was a report in 2021 that PSL franchises accepted a revised model under which they would receive 95% of revenue from streams such as broadcast rights, sponsorship rights and gate receipts from the seventh edition onward.

PCB also faces payment claims from franchises PCB’s own pending payments to franchises have also become part of the dispute. One franchise has complained that the board had not cleared around PKR 96 crore from the PSL 10 central pool. The board is also said to owe some franchises around PKR 40-45 crore from the PSL 2025 central pool.

The source said the defaults have affected the board’s internal accounting process. “Because of this the board has not been able to keep its financial records up to date and audit their accounts,” the source said.

The issue now carries additional weight because of fresh PSL obligations. PCB had guaranteed each PSL franchise a minimum central-pool share of PKR 850 million for the next five editions, starting with PSL 11 in 2026. If a franchise’s share falls below that amount, the PCB has to cover the shortfall.

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Two new PSL franchises, along with the new owners of Multan Sultans, have paid their annual franchise fees and other dues before PSL 11. However, that has created a fresh payout obligation for the PCB.

“The thing is that while these new franchises are in the clear the board now has to pay them a guaranteed minimum amount of 85 crores PKR from PSL 11 and next four editions from the central pool,” the source said.

The source added that the PCB’s problem extends beyond franchises. “The problem is they are also other defaulting parties who have brought various sponsorships, advertising and media spots from the board,” the source said.

The legal-notice move now places PCB in a difficult commercial position. The board is trying to recover dues from partners to stabilise its finances, while franchises are also pressing for pending central-pool shares. With the PSL’s next cycle carrying guaranteed minimum payouts, the recovery drive has become central to PCB’s ability to manage its league commitments and close its financial accounts.