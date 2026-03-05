PCB told to ‘provide clarity’ after dropping Babar Azam from ODI team: ‘He doesn’t deserve this'

Former Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Amir and Ahmed Shehzad categorically told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to “provide clarity” and give the exact reason behind dropping Babar Azam from the ODI squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh. Pakistan's poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, where the Salman Ali Agha-led side failed to even make the semi-finals, was clearly taken into consideration when the ODI squad was announced, as the likes of Babar and Saim Ayub were given the axe. Babar Azam has been dropped from Pakistan's ODI squad. (REUTERS)

In the last ODI series, Babar played for Pakistan; he scored a century and ended his international ton drought. However, the selection committee clearly mixed formats, taking the right-hander's form in T20Is into account while picking the team for the ODIs.

Speaking on a Pakistani show, Amir said the committee needs to provide reasons for leaving out both Babar and Ayub, noting that one needs to know the roadmap, given the World Cup will be played next year.

Also Read: Pakistan drop Babar Azam, roll the dice with six new faces in Shaheen Afridi-led ODI squad against Bangladesh “Why have you dropped Saim Ayub and Babar Azam from ODIs? Was the decision taken based on their performance in T20Is, or have you rested them from the ODIs? If you have dropped them, then how will they make a comeback? Which tournaments do they have to play? I want to ask this,” said Amir on the ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show on Geo News.

“Only some months are left for the World Cup, so will these new players play the World Cup? If they don't perform in the next two series, will the players you have dropped make a comeback? Just give me clarity on this,” he added.

‘Confidence’ On the other hand, Shehzad questioned whether Babar was taken into confidence before he was shown the door from the ODI setup. He also raised questions about the possible reasons for leaving out Babar, saying the entire public in Pakistan needs to know the reasons.

“Babar Azam has fans worldwide. They need clarity. Did you take him into confidence before making such a call? It's okay if he didn't perform. Or was there any other concern? If that's the case, then tell us as well,” said Shehzad.

“Let the people know that Pakistan cricket got hampered for some reasons, and Babar played a prominent role. And that's why we sidelined him. If this is not the reason, then Babar doesn't deserve this. He's your best batter as far as Pakistan cricket is concerned. Pakistan don't have a better batter than him,” he added.

Pakistan adopted a new approach for the series against Bangladesh, naming six uncapped players in the squad: Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, and Shamyl Hussain.

Shaheen Shah Afridi retained his spot as the skipper, while Salman Ali Agha also held onto his spot in the squad.