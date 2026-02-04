PCB withholds PSL 11 broadcast rights in India as T20 World Cup crisis deepens

Amid the ongoing turmoil surrounding the T20 World Cup, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) locked in a standoff with the International Cricket Council (ICC), the board has decided to withhold media rights for the 11th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the Indian market. The PCB, however, has gone ahead with the sale of international broadcast rights for the league. PSL 2026 will begin from March 26 (AFP)

PSL 2026 is scheduled to begin immediately after the T20 World Cup, running from March 26 to May 3, with the players’ auction set to take place on February 11.

Walee Technologies emerged as the highest bidder after surpassing the PCB’s reserve price and was awarded the global media rights for the league, excluding India, on a one-year agreement.

ALSO READ: Pakistan staring at lawsuit from JioStar if they don't play against India in T20 World Cup, ICC informs PCB: Report Last season, FanCode and Sony Sports Network held the media rights to broadcast PSL matches in India. However, midway through the tournament, both platforms suspended coverage and removed PSL-related content from their platforms following the Pakistan-linked Pahalgam terror attack in April.

The deal with Walee Technologies marks a significant 149 per cent increase in media rights value compared to the previous cycle, underlining the PSL’s growing brand value and international footprint.

Commenting on the development, PSL CEO Salman Naseer said, “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the international media rights sale, which has delivered a remarkable 149 per cent increase over the last cycle for the same regions.”

“We are grateful to Walee Technologies for setting new benchmarks. The sustained rise in international media rights value reflects the collective efforts of franchises, players and partners who have helped position the PSL as a globally recognised cricketing property,” he added.

Walee Technologies CEO Muhammad Ahsan Tahir also spoke about acquiring the league’s digital media rights. “This is a victory for every Pakistani who believes in ‘Made in Pakistan’ technology. This is just the beginning of our PSL journey. We have ambitious plans, and we look forward to sharing what lies ahead,” he said.