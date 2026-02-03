Pakistan staring at lawsuit from JioStar if they don't play against India in T20 World Cup, ICC informs PCB: Report

Pakistan might have bitten off more than it can possibly chew. The Government of Pakistan's decision not to allow the senior men's team to take the field against India in the T20 World Cup Group A encounter might lead to some severe sanctions being imposed on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The marquee Group A match between the two rivals was to be played on Sunday, February 15, in Colombo, but just a week before the start of the tournament, the Pakistan Government decided not to give the green signal for the side to play against India. And this call might have some serious ramifications for the PCB. The ICC has already informed the PCB that it may face legal action (AFP)

According to news agency PTI, the ICC has already informed the PCB that it may face legal action from the T20 World Cup's official broadcasters, JioStar, for withdrawing from the fixture against India.

The apex body might also impose sanctions on the PCB for failing to fulfil its obligations, and withhold the entire annual revenue share of Pakistan, which is around USD 35 million. Moreover, the PCB might also be asked to pay the broadcasters out of its own purse.

Also Read: Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates: ICC warns PCB; broadcaster might pursue legal battle again The boycott decision came from the government; hence, it is unlikely that the PCB can go against this verdict, given that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is himself the Interior Minister. The PCB is now preparing for a severe impact, given that the ICC is unlikely to play on the back foot, given the amount of money that rides on India versus Pakistan contests. If the ICC decides to impose sanctions, the PCB won't even be able to complain to the DRC.

"If Pakistan doesn't relent and play against India, not only will they face financial penalties, perhaps a lawsuit from broadcasters, but also any efforts to go to the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) are likely to fail," a PCB source told PTI.

It is worth noting that the DRC is ICC's internal committee, but it will not hear any appeals against decisions taken by the world body's own board.

"The PCB might face problems regardless of their government directive to not play India as they are playing all their matches at a neutral venue (Sri Lanka) as per their wishes and not in India," PTI quoted another source as saying.

"Secondly, while the Indian government has not given permission to its team to play in Pakistan, it has not stopped them from playing against Pakistan at neutral venues in the Asia Cup or ICC events even after the May conflict," the source added.

PCB yet to write to the ICC The PCB are yet to officially write to the ICC regarding the call taken by the Pakistan government. The ICC on Sunday reacted to the Government of Pakistan's social media post, urging the latter to rethink, as it could have broader implications for the future of the sport in the country.

The matches between India and Pakistan are a major cash cow for everyone involved, which is why the two teams are always placed in the group stage of every ICC event. Pakistan don't have any ground to refuse playing against India considering the match was anyways going to be played at a neutral venue.

"When the ICC signed its four-year deal with the broadcaster for all ICC events, the contract included Pakistan and India matches, based on which the broadcaster made the payments to the ICC," the source explained.

“So the broadcaster will be within its rights to take the PCB and ICC to court over a major breach of the contract,” the source added.