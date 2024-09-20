‘People put a lot of pressure on me. Earlier I used to respond but…’: Ashwin reveals change in mindset

Ravichandran Ashwin has come a long way from engaging in a verbal battle with the critics. He said there used to be a time when he wanted to give it back to those applying external pressure on him, but not now. He has realised that reacting only burdened him. He now plays cricket for happiness. He doesn't want to prove anything to anyone. Ravichandran Ashwin with Ravindra Jadeja. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

"I do enjoy and embrace pressure. There's no doubt about it. It gives you opportunities to be pushed to a corner and then try to respond. But I was critical too, earlier (of himself and others), because people have put a lot of pressure on me. I've put pressure on myself," Ashwin told reporters in Chennai after the second day's play in the India vs Bangladesh Test.

Ashwin did not pick up a wicket with the ball but what he had done by smashing his sixth Test century on Day 1 already had a telling impact on the match.

"The pressure I've always responded to – in answering someone, in a performance or in a press conference. But it's not like that now. I want to play cricket with a smile on my face. I promised myself 4-5 years ago that I wouldn't respond to anyone, and I've been maintaining that till now," he added.

How Ashwin differentiates between batting and bowling

The mental detachment to situations and people around him has helped Ashwin to clearly demarcate between his primary and secondary suits – bowling and batting.

"Bowling and batting are very separate sports in the same game. One is done consciously, and the other one is done subconsciously.

"For me to compartmentalise both has taken its own due and at this stage, I'm able to sequence that and split both of them," he began.

So, how did he keep his focus on the batting during his 189-minute innings, spanning over three sessions and consuming 240 balls?

Ashwin took precisely the opposite route that he would have taken as a bowler.

"The mind can play tricks because I'm a bowler who plays on 12-18 balls or 24 balls ahead when I'm sequencing it. But as a batter, I shouldn't do that. So, I just used my experience to focus on the ball and hitting it as I see it," he noted.

The Chennai man also said he has worked on his batting in the last three years to add more layers to it, so that he can be more versatile from a team perspective.

"So, I have worked a lot (on his batting)… quite a lot on how I can maximise my shots, maximise my game, work on how I can play fast bowling, all that sort of stuff. So, glad it's coming out nicely. I am pretty content with what's happening."

The fructification of his efforts has also left him at a happy space – personally as well as professionally, and he enjoys that a lot in the highly competitive world of modern sport.

"You feel happy about it, having been in a contest and coming out successful out of the contest. So, yeah, the underlying truth is that it gives me a lot of happiness competing in this game.

"This is just a vehicle for me to compete and feel good about myself and be happy at the end of the day," he elaborated.