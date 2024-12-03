'People said he is as talented as Tendulkar': Harbhajan's unfiltered take on Prithvi Shaw's 'size' a bitter truth

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that if there's anyone who can help Prithvi Shaw come out of his struggles, it's the 25-year-old himself. Shaw, who was in the news for all the wrong reasons – indiscipline, form and fitness – hit a new low last week when he went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega-auction. From being one of Delhi Capitals' youngest and brightest prospects, Shaw's decline has left him without an IPL team for the first time in six years. He has been badgered left, right and centre, with former coaches and team owners targeting and criticising him. Be it Ricky Ponting, Pravin Amre or DC co-owner Parth Jindal, everyone has mentioned Shaw, but not pleasantly. Harbhajan Singh (L) hits the nail on its head regarding Prithvi Shaw(Getty)

Providing a breath of fresh air, Shaw found some relief from Harbhajan, who wished nothing but good for the youngster. However, the spin genius also pointed out some areas where Shaw is lacking and the issues that have landed Shaw in hot waters – beginning with comparisons. About 10 years ago, when Shaw was a child protégé, he was tipped as the 'next Sachin Tendulkar'. Unfortunately enough, Shaw is currently in a no-man's land, with both form and fitness having deserted him.

"I don't know what happened, but whatever did, I feel this is something Prithvi Shaw will need to take stock of and decide how to approach his career going forward. Such things either make or break a career, and it's up to Shaw to decide which road he wants to take. It's very tough for any player to digest that he's gone unsold at the auction. And this a player who people said is as talented as Tendulkar. Our problem is that they started comparing him so early with a player as big as him [Sachin]. You put pressure on the player. But with Prithvi Shaw, there are many more factors than just cricket," Harbhajan told News18 in an interview.

"I wish him well. I hope he emerges out of this setback stronger. Work hard on his fitness; he's a very young guy. Must be around 24-25. He can go a long way if he focusses on his fitness. Because the Prithvi Shaw that we saw and the version of him we are seeing now – even size-wise – he clearly has ignored his fitness. Whereas, look at the fitness of Team India players, and it reflects on the ground. If he needs to look up to someone, make sure it's Virat Kohli. I wish Shaw all the best so that the next generation can also learn from him."

Will the IPL jolt bring the best out of Prithvi Shaw?

Shaw last played for India in July of 2021, but while he was out of the reckoning for a place in the national side, the batter was at least making waves elsewhere. Last year, he scored a record-breaking 379 against Assam in a Ranji Trophy match, bludgeoned 244 on his debut for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup and followed it with another century. However, a poor show in the IPL, coupled with him getting dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad on the grounds of indiscipline has left Shaw deserted. Harbhajan is hopeful that Shaw's IPL snub will act as an eye-opener for him and spur him to turn things around.

"I don't know him much; I am not even part of his circle. But when you are at that age, you tend to do things that you think are cool. But now since he's got that jolt – going unsold in the IPL – I hope he learns from it and does better in life. That's my only advice. There's no shortage of talent; it's just his thinking. And once he gets that right, there's no turning back," he added.