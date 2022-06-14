'People said we couldn't chase 350…': Pakistan captain Babar Azam takes a dig at critics

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they are now playing "positive" and "proactive" cricket and that is why achieving a lot of success in the limited-overs formats. Babar, who has been in dream form raccking up records for fun in ODI cricket, also praised his bowlers for stepping up whenever the batters fail. The Pakistan captain made the comment after the men in green whitewashed West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series on Monday.

Taking a dig at the ctitics, Babar said previously people used to say that Pakistan can't chase targets like 350 in ODIs but they proved them wrong by pulling off a record chase against Australia not too long ago.

"We talked about how we needed to play different cricket. And we have played proactive, positive cricket, People said we couldn't chase 350. We did [against Australia], and our bowling also defended totals. Ups and downs are natural. You don't always get a result even if you give 100%. Sometimes you have to accept that what you do can't be executed the way you wanted. I can only keep demanding effort from my team. They're doing that, and so the results are following," said the current no.1-ranked batter in ODIs.

Babar also praised Pakkistan's bench strength and added that he is "satisfied" as a captain.

"Bench strength always gives you a lift," he said. "Knowing you have players on the bench who are ready to use is good to know. We had Iftikhar, Abdullah Shafique and Dahani on the bench. We tried a different bowling combination and they performed very well. It's very satisfying as a captain to see that."

Babar recently became the first batter to notch 9 consecutive 50-plus scores ODI cricket.

"We still need to improve in certain areas. We still lose wickets in clusters in the middle which puts us on the back foot. Here the players need better concentration; it's an area to work on. The fielding has improved, but our body language still deteriorates when a good partnership develops, and it's another thing we can try and improve."

