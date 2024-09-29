‘People think he’s dropped but…': India coach Gambhir puts an end to selection debate after Kohli, Rahul, Pant's return

India head coach Gautam Gambhir promised clear communication with all the cricketers, especially the youngsters, who are in consideration for a berth in the Indian side and stressed that the team management in his tenure would not like to "drop" anyone but concentrate on selecting the best possible XI. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir (L) speaks with player Virat Kohli during a practice session(AFP)

"It will always be a challenge because there is so much (in Indian cricket) and ultimately, you can only select XI. But if you can select an XI, it can do the job for you (that's all that matters). And I have been a firm believer that we don't drop anyone. We select anyone. So there's a way of looking at things," Gambhir told Jio Cinema.

Youngsters like Sarfaraz Khan and Dhurv Jurel, who did a great job in the England Test series earlier this year in the absence of regulars like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, did not get a game in the ongoing two-match Test series against Bangladesh because the seniors returned to the side.

Gambhir said none of them were "dropped". It was just the question of selecting the best-possible XI for the team. "A lot of people from outside might think that he's been dropped, but it's not about dropping someone. It's about selecting someone else to do the job for the team. If the other person can do the job for the team, then people will have to wait for their opportunities. That's how cricket goes. Sometimes, you have to wait for a much longer period of time than you should. Once you get the opportunity, you should be absolutely ready to grab it."

Gambhir took over as the head coach from the legendary Rahul Dravid, who did not wish to continue after India's T20 World Cup triumph. The former India opener started his tenure by whitewashing Sri Lanka in the T20Is but suffered a defeat in the ODIs. In the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, India won the first Test in Chennai quite comfortably.

‘You live on the edge if you get dropped…’

Gambhir said the aim is to communicate as a unit as he, captain Rohit Sharma, chief selector Ajit Agarkar know how it feels to get dropped from the side.

"One thing I can assure you is that there will be very clear and straightforward communication. I think the coach, the captain and the chairman of selectors should be on the same page rather than having different communications from different people. That is not how we plan to work. I know how vulnerable a sportsman can be. You literally live on the edge if you don't get paid or if you get dropped... I know how tough it is for a player. I have experienced it, Rohit has experienced it, the chairman of selectors must have experienced it. So, when you have experienced such things, you try and help the guy by giving him the right message and that is what's gonna happen this time."