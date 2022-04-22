'People were tagging DK as best finisher, now think about MS as well': Ex-India player on Dhoni 'special' in MI-CSK game

A vintage MS Dhoni revelled in his role as a finisher as the former Chennai Super Kings skipper sealed a final-ball victory against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Dhoni, 40, may have stepped down from the role of CSK skipper, but the veteran wicketkeeper-batter continues to enthral his fans. With Chennai needing 16 runs off the last four balls from Jaydev Unadkat, Dhoni hit the first delivery over long-off for a maximum and flicked the next one for a boundary. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

The Chennai talisman ran two and sent the final delivery to fine leg for a four, proving his finishing prowess and helping the four-time champions defeat Mumbai by three wickets. Dhoni's sublime 13-ball 28 earned him praise from a plethora of fans and former cricketers, and many were quick to compare him with Dinesh Karthik, who has been in phenomenal touch this season.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja pointed out how Dhoni turned back the clock to remind fans of his finishing prowess. "The way the match was poised with four overs remaining, only MS Dhoni could have won this for them. MI were in the game, they had in their hands but they were beaten by a bigger player. Not for the first time, Dhoni once again showed his prowess, maybe some people forgot about it. People were tagging 'DK, DK' the best finisher, now think about MS Dhoni as well," Jadeja told Cricbuzz after the game.

"The special thing about him is that the moment he comes to the crease, the bowler begins to think and worry about what he is going to do. He has learned this with experience, it is not necessary that he has to take the charge every time. The pressure is more on the bowler, and today we got to see that. The fear that he puts in a bowler's head is something special, that is because he has scored so much," he further added.

Ravindra Jadeja, who took over the captaincy from Dhoni this season, also hailed his former skipper as the "best finisher" after Chennai got over the line in an absolute humdinger.

"Look we were in pressure and the way the match was going, I believe there was pressure in both the dugouts... As the world's best finisher (Dhoni) was out in the middle," said Jadeja in the post-match presentation.

"Somewhere we knew that if he (Dhoni) stays till the last ball, then definitely he would win the game for us. We had the belief that he wouldn't miss the final two-three balls and luckily that happened."